Watch Live: The Fox 8 Real Men Wear Pink Topgolf Challenge is raising money for breast cancer research

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio (WJW) — Some of your favorite FOX 8 personalities are going head to head today for charity as part of the “FOX 8 Real Men Wear Pink Topgolf Challenge.”

Kenny Crumpton and Gabe Spiegel are joining Todd Meany and his Real Men Wear Pink campaign. Meany is raising money for breast cancer research and the American Cancer Society by wearing pink all month long.

The men will be at Topgolf in Independence from 3 p.m.-5 p.m. to see who takes home the bragging rights, and who brings in the most donations.

You can follow the action right here and also on the FOX 8 Facebook page.

Donate to the cause on Meany’s Facebook page right here.

