The annual summer wine festival returns to Rocky River

ROCKY RIVER, Ohio (WJW) — The Sunflower Wine Festival returns to Rocky River today.

It benefits Prayers from Maria Children’s Cancer Foundation and raises awareness and research funds

for highly deadly children’s brain tumors.

Thousands come by for a day of boutique wines, craft beer, gourmet food and live music.

The street festival, including bands, food vendors, and street bars, runs from 4 p.m. – 11:30 p.m. Wristbands to the Wine and Craft Beer Gardens, open from 4pm – 9:00pm, are $45 pre-sale/$50 at-event (limited number available) for 10 pours.

Guests may purchase an additional 10 pours for only $15.