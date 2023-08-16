CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – A teenager accused of shooting a Cleveland police officer is being held on a $500,000 bond.

On Wednesday, Jayrion Church, 18, pleaded not guilty to charges related to the March attack on Detective Mark Bahrijczuk.

Prosecutors recommended the high bond and told the judge, “He presents a serious danger to the community and should not be released.”

At the time of the crime, officers spotted a vehicle without license plates and said four suspects jumped out of the car and started to run.

The driver allegedly fired on Bahrijczuk several times at close range as the detective was getting out of his car.

Courtesy of Cleveland Division of Police

Body camera video shows the officer pulling up to a suspect. And as soon as he shouted commands, the suspect opened fire.

Bahrijczuk was struck in the arm and thigh. He survived.

Courtesy of Cleveland Police District 3

Church fled and was arrested a month later. He was 17 at the time.