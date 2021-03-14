Watch Live: St. Patrick’s Day parade rolls on in Painesville Township

PAINESVILLE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) — The people of Painesville Township are celebrating all things green today at the annual St Patrick’s Day Parade.

Going down Mentor Avenue, the socially-distanced parade starts at the township fairgrounds and moves west to Hellriegel’s starting at 3 p.m. Sunday.

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office said drivers should be advised that Route 20 is going to be closed off at parts during the parade and should go around the area to avoid the event.

St. Patrick’s Day officially hits on Wednesday, March 17.