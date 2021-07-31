Shontel Brown is getting out the vote days before special congressional primary

CLEVELAND — U.S. Congressional candidate Shontel Brown held a campaign event Saturday morning to get the vote out just days before the upcoming special election primary for Ohio’s 11th District.

Held in Cleveland, the event looked to excite her base along with all eligible voters, bringing in some heavy hitters from the Democratic party, including Congressman Jim Clyburn of South Carolina.

One of Brown’s rivals for the 11th Congressional District seat, Nina Turner, is also campaigning with Sen. Bernie Sanders today in Cleveland. The senator was also seen with Turner in Akron yesterday.

The pair are running for the seat left vacant by Marcia Fudge, who now serves as the United States Secretary of Housing and Urban Development.

The Aug. 3 special election decides who will face off in the general election in November.

Early voting continues through this weekend. Here are the hours:

Friday, July 30 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Saturday, July 31 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 1 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Monday, Aug. 2 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

In-person voting on Tuesday begins at 6:30 a.m. The polls close at 7:30 p.m.

There are two Republican candidates: Laverne Gore and Felicia Washington Ross.

The Democratic side has 13 candidates on the ballot: Martin Alexander, John E. Barnes Jr., James Jerome Bell, Shontel Brown, Seth J. Corey, Jeff Johnson, Will Knight, Pamela M. Pinkney, Isaac Powell, Lateek Shabazz, Tariq K. Shabazz, Shirley Smith and Nina Turner.