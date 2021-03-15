‘Very sad day’: Missing Shelby woman found dead, sheriff’s office says

RICHLAND COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) — Missing woman Melinda Kay Davis was found dead, the Richland County Sheriff’s Office announced today during a press conference.

After an 18-day search, the sheriff’s office said Columbus police received a tip that someone had found the Shelby woman’s car Sunday evening in Galloway, Ohio. When law enforcement arrived, Davis’ body was reportedly found in the trunk of the vehicle.

“The information that we have today is very limited, but it was important to get it out,” Richland County Sheriff Steve Sheldon said. “Now, there’s a mountain of work to do to get this thing resolved.”

The 33-year-old mother of four was last seen on her way to a home on Cliffside Drive in Mansfield, where her ex-boyfriend lived.

Melinda Davis (Courtesy: GoFundMe)

Her ex-boyfriend, John Henry Mack Jr., was arrested Friday, March 5, and arraigned the same day on a single kidnapping charge. He’s being held on a $1 million bond.

During the press conference, officials said they were not able to talk about motive in this case, although they did say they take domestic violence seriously.

An autopsy is reportedly being done at this time and an investigation is still ongoing.

“Our condolences very much go out to the family, it’s a very sad day,” Sheldon said. “We’re hoping this brings closure a little bit to the friends and family. Please keep them in your prayers.”