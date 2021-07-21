Watch Live: Sentencing for woman pleading guilty in death of construction worker on I-71

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Sabra Tolliver recently pled guilty to multiple charges in the death of a construction worker on I-71, reversing her not-guilty plea back in 2019. Today, Tolliver is being sentenced at the Justice Center.

On Oct. 9, 2019, 61-year-old construction worker Rafael Solis was killed while working on the highway in Brook Park, while another construction worker was hurt.

Police said they were both hit by the car Tolliver was driving and that she did not stop.

Tolliver had been indicted on charges including aggravated vehicular homicide, aggravated vehicular assault, not stopping after an accident and driving under the influence.