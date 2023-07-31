CHARDON, Ohio (WJW) — A crash has caused a major shutdown at State Route 44 and Clark Road in Chardon Township, the Chardon Fire Department reported.

The crash reportedly involves up to three vehicles, including a flipped semi-truck and took place just before 3 p.m.

SkyFOX is over the scene now, as authorities work to clear the crash. Drivers are asked to avoid the area if possible.

Injuries have not yet been reported.

No further information has been released at this time. Check back for updates on this developing story.