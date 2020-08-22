‘Sea of Blue’ rally held in downtown Cleveland in support of police

CLEVELAND (WJW) — A rally was held just outside the Justice Center in downtown Cleveland today in support of police.
Dubbed a “Sea of Blue,” the event is featured multiple speakers, including a retired police officer, someone who addressed the pervasiveness of police suicides and also a comedian. A rendition of “Amazing Grace” closed out the presentation, which kicked off at 12:30 p.m.
Throughout Northeast Ohio, various groups have rallied and protested for a variety of causes today. Follow FOX 8 for more coverage.
