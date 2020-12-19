WATCH Live: Santa visits Parma for special drive-by greeting event

PARMA, Ohio (WJW) — Santa is coming to Parma tonight.

Parma councilman Mark Casselberry is hosting the jolly old man outside his home in Ward 3. The councilman invites families and fans to drive by the house at 4718 Woodrow to see Santa in action from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. and to also check out other holiday light displays in the area.

“My wife, children and I have enjoyed putting up Christmas lights on our house for many years,” Casselberry said in a Facebook post. “We wanted to keep up our tradition this year but with a little twist. We asked Santa to pay a visit to our home this Saturday, and we are encouraging families to drive past to see Santa Claus and our lighting display. We also compiled a list of other homes in the neighborhood and encourage families to view them, too.”

