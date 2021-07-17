Watch Live: Residents gather in Stow for John Lewis Memorial Bridge dedication

STOW, Ohio (WJW) — Congressman and Civil Rights icon John Lewis died one year ago today. In his honor, the city of Stow is renaming its Steels Corners Bridge with a dedication ceremony this morning.

People are invited to walk across the newly named The John Lewis Memorial Bridge, meeting in the T.G.I.Fridays parking lot at 9 a.m. The walk ends at the Stow Municipal Court, where the dedication ceremony will take place.

“John Lewis was a tremendous man,” Stow Mayor John Pribonic said in a statement. “And this dedication of The John Lewis Memorial Bridge is one way we can honor his legacy as a staunch supporter of equality and the city of Stow’s commitment to support diversity.”

