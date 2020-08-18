Rep. Tim Ryan speaks on issues affecting USPS at National Association of Letter Carriers in Akron

AKRON (WJW) — Congressman Tim Ryan headed to Akron today to speak on issues involving the U.S. Postal Service during the coronavirus pandemic, including mail-in voting and financial trouble.

He arrived at the National Association of Letter Carriers in Akron at 1:30 p.m. to speak with mail carriers and postal workers, retired and current.

He was previously in Youngstown today, meeting with mail carriers there.

Just yesterday, Ryan was part of a group of Ohio lawmakers who sent the Ohio Secretary of State a letter urging him to allow more than one ballot drop box per county.

Get the latest headlines on FOX8.com below: