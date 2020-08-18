AKRON (WJW) — Congressman Tim Ryan headed to Akron today to speak on issues involving the U.S. Postal Service during the coronavirus pandemic, including mail-in voting and financial trouble.
He arrived at the National Association of Letter Carriers in Akron at 1:30 p.m. to speak with mail carriers and postal workers, retired and current.
He was previously in Youngstown today, meeting with mail carriers there.
Just yesterday, Ryan was part of a group of Ohio lawmakers who sent the Ohio Secretary of State a letter urging him to allow more than one ballot drop box per county.
Get the latest headlines on FOX8.com below:
- Live video: Ohio Gov. DeWine provides update on coronavirus, expected to make announcement on fall sports
- Rep. Tim Ryan speaks on issues affecting USPS at National Association of Letter Carriers in Akron
- Tokyo’s latest attraction: Transparent public toilets…
- Man who stabbed woman to death as she was leaving job at group home sentenced after pleading guilty
- Cleveland Police: Man charged with murders of teen killed in carjacking and other man