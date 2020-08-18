Rep. Tim Ryan speaks on issues affecting USPS at National Association of Letter Carriers in Akron

AKRON (WJW) — Congressman Tim Ryan headed to Akron today to speak on issues involving the U.S. Postal Service during the coronavirus pandemic, including mail-in voting and financial trouble.

He arrived at the National Association of Letter Carriers in Akron at 1:30 p.m. to speak with mail carriers and postal workers, retired and current.

He was previously in Youngstown today, meeting with mail carriers there.

Just yesterday, Ryan was part of a group of Ohio lawmakers who sent the Ohio Secretary of State a letter urging him to allow more than one ballot drop box per county.

Lawmakers urge Secretary of State LaRose to reverse decision that only allows one secure ballot drop box per county

