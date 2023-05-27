BEREA, Ohio (WJW) — How many hot dogs can a human being eat in 10 minutes?

A handful of people from Northeast Ohio and beyond are seeing how many of the American staple they can ingest during Saturday’s qualifying event for the Nathan’s Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog Eating Contest.

The Saturday event is taking place during Berea’s National Rib Cook-Off & Beer Fest at the Cuyahoga County Fairgrounds at 4 p.m. and FOX 8 is there to catch all of the action (as seen in the live video player above).

The woman and man who take 1st place are headed to Coney Island come Fourth of July Weekend to take on eaters from all around the planet.

The record for most hot dogs eaten in this annual contest is 76, reached by Joes Chestnut in 2021. For women, that number is 48 and a half, eaten by Miki Sudo in 2020.

Learn more about the competition and all events at this years Berea Rib Cook-Off, head here.