WATCH LIVE: George Floyd’s family speaks following Derek Chauvin guilty verdict

MINNESOTA (WJW/AP) — People are taking to the streets in Minnesota and around the country as Derek Chauvin has been found guilty in the death of George Floyd.

The jury reached its verdict Tuesday after deliberating about 10 hours over two days in a city on edge against another outbreak of unrest.

Floyd died last May after Chauvin, a white officer, pinned his knee on or close to the 46-year-old Black man’s neck for about 9 1/2 minutes.

GUILTY! Painfully earned justice has finally arrived for George Floyd’s family. This verdict is a turning point in history and sends a clear message on the need for accountability of law enforcement. Justice for Black America is justice for all of America! — Ben Crump (@AttorneyCrump) April 20, 2021

The Floyd family, along with their attorney, is expected to speak on the verdict shortly.

President Joe Biden is also expected to speak tonight.