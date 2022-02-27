Watch Live: Prayer vigil, rally for Ukraine held in Parma

PARMA, Ohio (WJW) — A rally and prayer vigil is being held in support of Ukraine in Parma Sunday afternoon.

Open to all, the event is taking place at St. Vladimir Ukrainian Orthodox Cathedral, 5913 State Road at 3:30 p.m.

U.S. Sen. Rob Portman as well as Parma Mayor Tim DeGeeter are scheduled to be in attendance at the free event.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine was in Parma Sunday morning, taking in a service at St. Andrew Ukrainian Catholic Church in observance of Ohio’s Day of Prayer for the people of Ukraine.

As seen on the city’s Facebook, many Parma businesses and residents have shown support for Ohio’s Ukrainian community following Russia’s invasion into the country last week. A rally was also held in downtown Cleveland Saturday in support of Ukraine and Terminal Tower was lit up in Ukrainian flag colors.

Watch a live stream of the Parma rally in the video player at the top of the story.