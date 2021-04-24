Watch Live: Demonstrators march against gun violence in Akron

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — A March for our Lives event is kicking off at Highland Square in Akron Saturday afternoon, protesting gun violence in the area and the nation.

The event is featuring Ohio politician Nina Turner, and is supposed to start with speakers and end with speakers. The march is starting after 1 p.m. and is snaking through downtown. A letter meant for Sen. Rob Portman will be available for people to sign, which is set to ask him to support gun background checks.

People are going to be able to register to vote at this event.

Participants are asked to wear masks and practice social distancing.