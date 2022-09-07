CANTON, Ohio (WJW) — Stark County Prosecuting Attorney Kyle Stone said a grand jury has declined to indict Canton Police officer Robert Huber, who fatally shot and killed 46-year-old James Williams on New Year’s Day.

Huber was responding shortly after midnight on Jan. 1 to reports of gunfire in the 2300 block of 10th Street Southwest, where he encountered Williams. The Canton father of six was shot and killed while firing his AR rifle into the air as part of a New Year’s celebration, according to reports.

The shooting was investigated by the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation, which returned its preliminary findings in May, Stone said Wednesday. The bureau’s report is expected to be available online later today, he said.

Over two days of testimony, prosecutors presented all the evidence and gave grand jurors multiple slates of charges on which they could indict, Stone said.

“I understand this is not the outcome that some people wanted, but I want to assure this community that we presented this case in a fair and just manner, presented all the evidence, and gave [grand jurors] multiple options for different charges,” he said. “I have exercised due care with this case and didn’t allow public opinion or anything of the sort to sway how we operated and presented this case.

“With the grand jury deciding not to indict, no further action will be taken by my office.”

Williams’ family has since filed a lawsuit. Their attorney has been notified of the decision, Stone said.