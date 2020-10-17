Supporters of President Trump, Joe Biden took part in car parades Saturday

CANTON, Ohio (WJW) — Supporters of President Donald Trump and Joe Biden are hosting rallies here in Northeast Ohio on Saturday.

The first event, was hosted by Stark County Black Caucus, and kicked off at 1 p.m. in Canton. Joe Biden supporters met in the Walmart parking lot before taking off for a car parade.

Trump supporters organized a car parade as well, which started out in Bowling Green and will end in Valley View around 5 p.m. Organizers also plan to pay tribute to law enforcement during the ride. The group rolled through Cleveland on I-90 around 3:30 p.m., as seen in the video below:

Get the latest headlines from FOX8.com below: