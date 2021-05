CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Possible record breaking temps near 90 are in the forecast for today.

An air quality alert is also in effect for Ashtabula Inland, Ashtabula Lakeshore, Cuyahoga, Geauga, Lake, Lorain, Medina, Portage and Summit Counties.

The record to break today is 92 degrees which occurred on this date back in 2019.

Here is your 8-day forecast: