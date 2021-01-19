Plea deal in murder of 94-year-old WWII veteran

(WJW) — A plea deal was struck Tuesday morning in the case of a man accused of murdering a 94-year-old WWII veteran in Cleveland.
Michael Dudas was indicted on several charges including murder, aggravated robbery and kidnapping for the crime that happened in April 2020.
Police responded to a home on Plymouth Rd. in the city’s Old Brooklyn neighborhood to check on Charles Vonderau. According to a press release, Vonderau was found unresponsive and pronounced dead a short time later.
His death was determined to be a homicide.
Charles Vonderau’s family members spoke Tuesday in court, asking for the harshest punishment possible.
Dudas received 29 and a half years to life in prison.