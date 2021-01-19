Plea deal in murder of 94-year-old WWII veteran

(WJW) — A plea deal was struck Tuesday morning in the case of a man accused of murdering a 94-year-old WWII veteran in Cleveland.

Michael Dudas was indicted on several charges including murder, aggravated robbery and kidnapping for the crime that happened in April 2020.

Michael Dudas

Police responded to a home on Plymouth Rd. in the city’s Old Brooklyn neighborhood to check on Charles Vonderau. According to a press release, Vonderau was found unresponsive and pronounced dead a short time later.

His death was determined to be a homicide.

Charles Vonderau’s family members spoke Tuesday in court, asking for the harshest punishment possible.

Dudas received 29 and a half years to life in prison.