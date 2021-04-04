Parish offers 10,000 Easter meals to Clevelanders

CLEVELAND (WJW) — For the 49th year, St. Augustine Hunger Center and Parish in Tremont is offering meals to those in need on Easter.

This time around they’re giving more than 10,000 meals out of their West 14th Street location and beyond to Northeast Ohioans, thanks to donations from the community.

“Many people continue to struggle considering current conditions. We will be using COVID safety protocols as we prepare for carryout and meal delivery service this Easter Sunday from 11a.m. to 1 p.m.,” Father Bill O’Donnell, a priest at St. Augustine Parish, said in a statement.

This year, the church is passing out meals that are prepackaged. The meal packs include ham, veggies, a salad and dessert.

Meals are also being delivered to homeless shelters and other homes of people who called in advance.

Find out more about the event in the video above.