Parents rally to restart in-person classes, athletics this fall in Strongsville

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio (WJW) — A group of parents hosted a rally today to advocate to keep Strongsville City Schools‘ classrooms open and athletic programs running this fall.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Cuyahoga County Board of Health recently recommended that all area school districts cancel extra-curricular activities and begin classes online. And the Strongsville City Schools is taking that into consideration.

At this time, the Strongsville City Schools have not made a decision about how the school year will proceed (other than that students can choose a fully-remote option for the entire year), but a school board meeting is scheduled for tomorrow.

The rally kicked off at 6 p.m. near the gazebo at the City Commons.

People were encouraged to bring signs and wear masks.

