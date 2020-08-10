Watch Live: Parents, community members rally to reopen Westlake Schools

WESTLAKE, Ohio (WJW) — Parents, students and community members are holding a Rally Walk Monday evening to support reopening Westlake City Schools with in-person learning for students this fall. The rally is organized by a group called The Coalition to Open Westlake Schools.

Participants plan to gather at the former Hilliard Elementary School and walk to the Westlake City School District offices, where the Board of Education is holding a meeting that will be held online.

They ask all supporters to wear masks and social distance during the event.

Westlake School superintendent Dr. Scott Goggin tells Fox 8 that he will present the three school reopening models that have been developed. They include an in-person, hybrid and virtual instruction.

Goggin says he is promoting the virtual learning after receiving a recommendation from the Cuyahoga County Board of Health, about the safest way to reopen schools at this point of the coronavirus pandemic in the county. He says under his plan, there is no set timetable of how long learning would be virtual.

Goggin says if the coronavirus infection data changes, he would be open to allowing in-person classes to resume.

“We want to hear perspectives from everyone and we want to know what the concerns that our families and our students have as we enter into the school year,” Goggin says. “But also we want to present the information we have on variables we’re considering as we make our decision.”

In a news release, organizers note that other school districts including Brecksville-Broadview Heights, and private and parochial schools will all be returning to in-person learning.

“The Coalition to Open Westlake Schools advocates for some version of in-person learning as outlined by the district’s very comprehensive plan to return to schools safely, with virtual learning as an option for those not comfortable returning to school. The group advocates for a return to athletics and extracurricular activities for the mental well-being of our children,” organizers stated.

