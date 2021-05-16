Watch live: Palestinian rally held in Cleveland Public Square

** Warning: Explicit language possible **

Cleveland, Ohio (WJW) – A Palestinian rally is being held today in Cleveland Public Square.

Starting at 2 p.m., a coalition of organizations say they are rallying to protest and demand an end to Israeli assaults on Palestinians from Sheik Jarrah to Jerusalem to Gaza.

The protest began Friday, May 14 outside Crocker Park Mall and today the protest continues.

The Palestinian Resistance of Cleveland who organized the rally in Downtown Cleveland is led by Ismail Khadair: “We have decided to come together to bring awareness to Northeast Ohio because we will not stand by in silence as our brothers and sisters suffer in Palestine. What’s happening in Palestine is not a religious issue, it’s a human rights issue.”

Co-sponsors of the event are: Al-Awda (Abbas Hamideh – Executive Director);The Palestine Right of Return Movement; The Free Palestine Moveme; Jewish Voice for Peace Cleveland; Party for Socialism and Liberation; ANSWER Coalition (Charlie Koenigsmark); Cleveland Peace Action and l-Awda Right of Return Movement.

Live blog:

Protesters can be heard chanting, “Free, free Palestine”

Passersby in cars are honking

They are also chanting, “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free” and “Gaza, Gaza don’t you cry, Palestine will never die”

Protestors are waving Palestinian flags and holding signs that say, “End Occupation,” and “Stop Ethnic Cleansing, Apartheid, and Theocratic Fascism of Any Religion,”