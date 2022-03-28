–

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) – Candidates for Ohio’s U.S. Senate seat are facing off in debates this week at Central State University.

Monday night, the Voters First: 2022 Ohio US Senate Republican Primary debate is kicking off at 7 p.m.

The candidates include Matt Dolan, Mike Gibbons, Josh Mandel, Neil Patel, Mark Pukita, Jane Timken and JD Vance.

This comes after a Democratic Senate debate already took place Monday morning.

Five of the Republican candidates recently squared off during a debate held at FOX 8 News last week. You can find out more about that event right here.

Stay tuned for a Democratic gubernatorial debate, featuring John Cranley and Nan Whaley, Tuesday at 7 p.m. The event is also taking place at Central State University.