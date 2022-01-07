Ohio AG Dave Yost addresses SCOTUS argument on Biden’s vaccine mandate

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost is holding a virtual press conference on Friday afternoon following oral arguments before the U.S. Supreme Court on Biden’s COVID vaccine mandate.

The Supreme Court began hearing arguments Friday on major Biden administration efforts to bump up the nation’s vaccination rate against COVID-19 at a time of spiking coronavirus cases because of the omicron variant.

Yost is leading a coalition of 27 attorneys general in seeking an immediate stay of the federal COVID-19 vaccination mandate issued by OHSA.

“The president is not our nanny, the president is not our doctor and the president is not Congress,” Yost said recently. “He doesn’t have the authority to write laws and he’s abusing his authority by promulgating this particular rule.”