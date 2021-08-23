Officials give update after woman hurt by flying metal at Cedar Point

REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio (WJW) – Questions are still swirling after a metal object broke off of a passenger train on the ride as it was ending a run and struck the victim in the head.

The victim was taken to the hospital for serious injuries.

The Ohio Department of Agriculture is providing an update on the current status of the ongoing Cedar Point ride investigation starting today at 3 p.m..

The park recently announced they are closing the Top Thrill Dragster for the remainder of the season while they investigate.

LIVE BLOG:

Officials aren’t sure about how fast the train was going when the metal object dislodged, but it’s possible it was at full speed

Officials also aren’t sure where the metal piece dislodged

May 14, 2021 was the last inspection

The “L”-shaped piece is a piece of metal that hovers over the track to let the system know where the train is on the track

There are no reports of injuries to passengers on the ride at the time

Because the investigation is still ongoing, the documents containing the findings are not being released