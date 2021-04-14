Officer-involved shooting reported on Cleveland’s east side

CLEVELAND (WJW) — An officer-involved shooting took place Wednesday afternoon in Cleveland, multiple law enforcement agencies confirmed to the FOX 8 I-Team.

The shooting took place at East 82nd Street and Decker Avenue. The Ohio State Highway Patrol is currently helping on the scene, but was not involved with the shooting.

A suspect was reportedly shot and taken to the hospital, but the person’s condition is not known at this time.

