‘One of a kind in the country:’ AMBER Alert joins Gina DeJesus for Cleveland’s missing

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Northeast Ohio AMBER Alert Commission joins forces with Gina DeJesus to help both families and law enforcement in the search for Northeast Ohio’s missing persons.

This morning, an in-person press conference with Gina DeJesus was at the Cleveland Family Center for Missing Children and Adults in the Pivot Center on 2937 West 25th St. in Cleveland. There, she discussed her role in this partnership.

DeJesus is a kidnapping survivor where she was held against her will for nine years. Colon, DeJesus’ cousin, was instrumental during her time of captivity, keeping her story known and not giving up hope.

“This is a significant partnership that will serve the community well. We have two entities with similar goals

combining resources to help families and law enforcement,” said Chief John Majoy of the Newburgh Heights

Police Department who serves as the Chairman of the NEO AMBER Alert Committee and is the

President of the Board of Directors for Cleveland Missing.

Amanda Berry, who was also held captive in the home with DeJesus, is working to help reunite missing persons with their loved ones.