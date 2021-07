NORTH RIDGEVILLE, Ohio (WJW) — In honor of Independence Day, cities around Northeast Ohio are lighting off fireworks this weekend. That includes in North Ridgeville, host to the Victory Park Freedom Festival.

For those who can’t experience the colorful, nighttime explosions in person, FOX 8 is taking the show live in the video player above around 10 p.m.

Find plenty of other firework display opportunities right here.

As always, Ohio residents are encouraged to celebrate the holiday safely.