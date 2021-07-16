NFL star from Glenville High School Ted Ginn Jr. announces retirement

CLEVELAND (WJW) — NFL 14-year veteran wide receiver Ted Ginn Jr. made an announcement today that he is retiring.

He invited family and friends to join him at the COhatch on 2814 Detroit Avenue in Cleveland.

He said the decision was hard but he’s happy about it.

“I have no injuries, I got some aches and pains,” he said with a smile. “It’s on my own terms, not forced out. Respectfully leaving the game the right way. The way I wanted to.”

When asked what he expects for this new chapter, he says he can enjoy his family more now.

“I can shine for my kids. I can shine for my wife,” he said.

What he’ll miss the most?

“Camaraderie in the locker room,” he said. “And being able to catch a football – what that means for the game.”

The all-star athlete played for Glenville High School and The Ohio State University, in addition to NFL wide receiver who has played for the Miami Dolphins, San Francisco 49ers, Arizona Cardinals, New Orleans Saints and the Chicago Bears.