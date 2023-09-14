[Editor’s note: During the press conference, Newburgh Heights Mayor Gigi Traore spoke out against impending layoffs previously proposed by council.]

NEWBURGH HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) — Newburgh Heights village workers could soon be laid off.

Mayor Gigi Traore spoke on the proposed cuts — which she called “catastrophic layoffs” — during a Thursday morning media briefing at the village hall along Harvard Avenue.

The layoffs include six people, including two firefighters, a police officer and a service department employee. The cuts would also close the village’s Housing & Building Department, she said.

The proposal would mean no leaf removal in fall and no snow removal in winter, Mayor Traore said.

It would save the village about $70,000 in total, which wouldn’t even have a meaningful impact on the village’s finances, she said.

The layoffs were approved by members of the village council’s finance committee, whom she accused of “putting politics before our people.”

The legislation will be put up for emergency approval at the council’s Tuesday, Sept. 19 meeting, Mayor Traore said. If approved, the layoffs would take effect immediately.