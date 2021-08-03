Facial reconstruction unveiled in Pike Township unsolved case of unidentified body

CANTON, Ohio (WJW) — Officials today are unveiling the forensic facial reconstruction of an unidentified man whose remains were found in Pike Township in 2020.

The man’s body was found next to an oil well site about 20 yards off Sandy Avenue SE in Canton. The remains were completely skeletal and the man is estimated to have been dead at least two years, according to a release today from the attorney general’s office.

A clay model was created by Samantha Molnar, an artist with the Attorney General’s Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation.

Molnar, who has worked on nearly 10 other facial reconstructions, said she works with investigators to determine if hair, teeth or anything else were found at the scene that might help her reimagine the face. She said she uses the skull as a blue print for the face then goes from there.

She said, in this case, no teeth were found at the scene and his gums were healed suggesting that he had no teeth when he was alive.

BCI Superintendent Joseph Morbitzer, Stark County Sheriff George T. Maier and Stark County Coroner Dr. Ron Rusnak are hoping that by revealing the model it can help local authorities identify the remains so the family can give him the proper burial he deserves.

Police say the man is believed to have been between 30 and 50 years old and between 5’1” and 5’9” tall. He was found wearing a navy blue, white and yellow T-shirt, black shorts and tennis shoes.

There was also evidence of previous breaks in bones but police say they don’t know what caused the injuries or if they were related to his death.

The press conference was held at the Stark County Sheriff’s Office today at 12:30 p.m.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Stark County Sheriff’s Office at 330-430-3823.

Law enforcement officers or family members of missing persons interested in learning more about the services provided by BCI’s Missing Persons Unit should call 855-BCI-OHIO (855-224-6446).