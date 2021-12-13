‘Want some toys?’: Myles Garrett treats 3 families in need to Meijer shopping spree

SEVEN HILLS, Ohio (WJW) — Cleveland Browns Defensive End Myles Garrett threated three families to a shopping spree at the Meijer in Seven Hills.

He partnered with University Hospitals Rainbow Babies & Children’s and Meijer to bless these families with children who have been longtime patients in the hospital system.

He walked the aisles with the children and helped them fill carts with toys and sporting goods.

The shopping spree started at 11 a.m. then afterwards, Garrett will announce a surprise for each family, distribute Cleveland Browns gear, and sign autographs.