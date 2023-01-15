AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — His life is never forgotten.

The annual Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration Day commemorative event, which began in 1979, is back in action Sunday evening at First Congregational Church of Akron.

All are invited to attend the 4 p.m. city event, which features keynote speaker Ronald Todd —Gov. Mike DeWine’s Minority Affairs Liaison — along with Akron NAACP President Judi Hill, Saint Ashworth Temple’s Pastor Robert DeJournett and Ohio Sen. Vernon Sykes.

Attendees should also expect music and poetry during the celebration.

“Each year, [the event] calls together neighbors from across the city to remember, reignite, and recommit to living and working out the vision cast by Dr. King,” the event committee said in a statement.

