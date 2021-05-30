Middleburg Heights remembers fallen heroes in the War on Terrorism during Ohio Flags of Honor display

MIDDLEBURG HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) — The city of Middleburg Heights today is honoring the fallen Ohio soldiers who served in the wars in Afghanistan, Iraq and the War on Terrorism that began September 11, 2001.

302 fallen heroes were remembered and honored in today’s ceremony.

The Ohio Flags of Honor display was originally set to take place on Friday but was postponed to today because of the weather.

The ceremony started at 5 p.m. at city hall with a concert performance at 7 p.m. by Shadow of Doubt, a Tom Petty tribute band, food trucks and fireworks at dusk.