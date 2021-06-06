Family and friends gather at Mentor school benefit to raise money for 11-year-old with COVID complications

MENTOR, Ohio (WJW) — Memorial Middle School in Mentor today is hosting a benefit for an 11-year-old who is suffering with a rare complication children sometimes get after having COVID-19.

Owen Caswell, a 5th grader at Hopkins Elementary, is diagnosed with Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C).

After spending 16 days in the hospital, Owen is now home but his fight against the disease is not over.

From noon until 4 p.m. at 7589 Mentor Avenue, food trucks, face painting and baskets to auction will be part of the event to raise $50,000 for the family. Anyone is welcome!

The 100% of the proceeds raised from “All In for Owen” will go to his family to help with the costs of his medical bills not covered by insurance.

Contact Bernadette at 440-749-7349 to make a donation.