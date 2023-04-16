MEDINA, Ohio (WJW) – The Children’s Center of Medina County hosted it’s sixth annual Community Pinwheel Walk to Prevent Child Abuse Sunday afternoon. It might have been cut short due to rain, but that didn’t stop them!

According to a press release from the Children’s Center of Medina County, the Pinwheel Walk is an annual event designed to raise awareness about child abuse and neglect.

The community gathered at 1 p.m. at the Historic Medina Square on Smith Road to plant 595 Pinwheels at the Medina Library.

Each Pinwheel represents one case of child abuse or neglect that was investigated by the Medina County Job and Family Services in 2022, the release said.

The Children’s Center of Medina County asked that participants wear blue, which is the designated color for child abuse prevention awareness.

“Pinwheels are a symbol of hope and healing, representing the positive change that can be achieved through community involvement in preventing child abuse,” the release said.

Pre-walk activities included:

Meeting The Children’s Center’s Canine Advocate

Eating sweet treats from Huntington Bank’s Ice Cream Truck

Interacting with Super Heroes from Super Heroes to Kids in Ohio

Face painting by EnchantaRoo Face and Body Art

Visiting with the Mounted Police Unit and more

At the event, a survivor shared her healing experience.

Also at the event, Mayor Dennis Hanwell and the Medina County Commissioners marked April as Child Abuse Prevention Month, and the team that works to help children on their pathway to healing was recognized.

“We are proud to host this event each year and bring our community together in support of preventing child abuse,” Children’s Center Executive Director Ashley Krause said. “It is up to us to make a difference in the lives of children in our community, and the Pinwheel Walk is an important step towards creating a safer future for all children.”

For more information about this event, click here.