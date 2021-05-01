May Day Workers Assembly gathers at Wade Oval to make voices heard

CLEVELAND (WJW) — May 1 is International Labor Day, and workers are marching all around the world to make sure their voices are heard, including right here in Cleveland.

The Northeast Ohio Worker Center, along with other groups, hosted the May Day Workers Assembly on Wade Oval today on Cleveland’s east side.

Speakers representing all sorts of occupations — teaching, sex work, healthcare, service industry and more — were on hand starting at noon. Then those assembled marched around the area.

The “Workers Bill of Rights” was also set to be unleashed during the event.

