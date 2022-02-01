Man arrested in murder of his 91-year-old mother pleads not guilty, bond set at $1 million

SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio (WJW) — A man accused of killing his 91-year-old mother appeared in court Tuesday afternoon.

Marcus Henry, 50, appeared in South Euclid Municipal Court after being arrested for aggravated murder, a felony offense. He pled not guilty. The state recommendation for bond was $2 million, given the nature of the offense. But Henry’s defense said that was far too high.

Judge Gayle Williams-Byers ordered $1 million bond with 10% cash surety. The defendant is ordered to not have any contact with any witnesses. Should he make bond, he is barred from coming back to the crime scene. He is ordered to surrender any passports.

Marcus Henry (courtesy: South Euclid Police Dept.)

Police said Henry’s mother, Essie Henry, was severely beaten to death. When South Euclid police responded to a welfare check on Nov. 4, her body was reportedly found in a bush at Warrensville Center and Colony roads.

According to an affidavit filed in South Euclid Municipal Court by police, the suspect’s DNA was found on the victim.

The case is being transferred to Cuyahoga County Municipal Court.