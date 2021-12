CLEVELAND (WJW) — Machine Gun Kelly surprised Northeast Ohioans with a holiday food giveaway and free gas on Friday.

He was at the Marathon gas station at 5307 Woodland Ave. in Cleveland to help pass out frozen turkeys and ingredients to make side dishes.



MGK hosts food giveway (WJW)



MGK says he just wants to give back to the community he grew up in.

MGK is wrapping up his Tickets to My Downfall 2021 tour with a sold-out concert on Saturday at 8:30 p.m. right here in his hometown at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.