‘It’s very concerning’: Lorain police continue to investigate after officer shot at during traffic stop

LORAIN, Ohio (WJW) — The Lorain Police Department held a press conference today at the Lorain City Council Chambers, following an incident last night where an officer was shot at during a traffic stop.

According to police, the officer had attempted to pull over a vehicle at East 28th Street and Seneca Avenue around 10 p.m. After failing to stop, occupant leaned out of a window and shot in the officer’s direction three times while driving away reportedly on East 25th Street. The car sped off, losing the officer who had given chase, but was later found unoccupied at a house, police reported. A live round was found on the car’s floor board, police said.

The officer was not harmed, and the shooting was captured on the officer’s dashboard camera (as seen below).

“Right now there’s lots of national tension,” said Lieutenant Dan Reinhardt during the press conference. “I think it’s a very dangerous time for police, so when it happens like that here, it brings that national tension locally, it’s very concerning.”

Police are now looking for three suspects involved in the incident, and are reportedly following up some leads in the case.

“The officer, looking at what he did,” Reinhardt said. “He followed all the protocols, he handled the incident well. When someone ambushes you from a vehicle like that there’s not much you can prepare for that.”

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is encouraged to reach out to police.

Get the latest headlines on FOX8.com below: