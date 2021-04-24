Watch Live: Local soldier killed in Egypt helicopter crash remembered with military honors

LEROY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) — Lake County’s own U.S. Army Staff Sergeant Kyle McKee is being honored and remembered at a celebration of life service Saturday morning.

Held at Leroy Community Chapel, located in Painesville, the event is set to provide the community with an opportunity for closure. From there, the event moves to Williams Cemetery on Vrooman Road, where military honors will take place.

McKee, a Leroy Township native, was one of the four people killed in the military helicopter crash in Egypt in November. The group had been on a peacekeeping mission in the Sinai Peninsula.

McKee was a graduate of Riverside High School.

Gov. Mike DeWine ordered U.S. and Ohio flags in Lake County and the Ohio Statehouse be lowered to half-staff in honor of McKee’s memorial today.