Local pastors come together for gas giveaway event in Cleveland

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Local pastors have come together for a gas giveaway event.

Happening at the BP gas station at 552 East 152nd Street, the first 200 people to arrive Saturday afternoon received free gas.

WJW photo

“Times are hard and we need to help people in our community, and what better way to help; than assisting with transportation, especially since gas prices are increasing,” Pastor Jermaine Hutchen, the Community Outreach Chair for The Faith Movement, said in a statement.

Those of the Faith Movement also passed out food and prayed for those who attended the event.

