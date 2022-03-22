TWINSBURG, Ohio (WJW) – A fifth grader praised as a hero for helping to prevent a bus crash last week was recognized during a local city council meeting Tuesday evening.

Sujaan Singh, 11, was named Mayor for the Day by Reminderville Mayor Sam Alonso in a special ceremony (as seen in the video at the top of the story).

Last Thursday, Singh was on a bus with other Twinsburg City Schools’ Dodge Intermediate classmates when he saw the driver wasn’t doing well.

WJW photo

WJW photo

WJW photo

When the bus driver reportedly passed out, Singh took charge of the brake, stopping the bus before it crashed into some trees. The incident took place on Morley Drive in Reminderville.

“I knew I had to do this to save my life and save other people or everybody could have died, including me. So I had to do it,” Singh told FOX 8 last week.