Light lake effect snow moving into Northeast Ohio

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Freezing rain is moving out and a touch of local lake effect snow showers are expected later today with light accumulations.

Northeast Ohioans might still be cleaning up the glaze of ice that covered our area, some seeing anywhere from .10 inches -.30 inches of ice with a dusting of snow.

Temps remain in the 20s on Friday with wind at around 10mph-20mph dropping wind chills in the teens.

We’ll wake up on Saturday to single-digit wind chills with partly to mostly sunny skies.

Here is the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast:

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

FOX 8 Cleveland Weather // Quick Links:

Sign up today for your Cleveland Browns updates

Black History Month 2022
Black History Month 2022

Hot on FOX 8

More Viral