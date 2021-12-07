Cleveland police investigating fatal crash that shut down part of I-90

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cleveland police confirmed they are on scene and investigating a crash that involved a fatality at East 22nd Street and Cedar Avenue.

The fatal crash has caused a traffic shutdown on I-90 going through Cleveland.

Ohio Department of Transportation reports that the right lane on I-90 east just beyond East 9th Street to Carnegie Avenue is closed because of roadway debris from a crash on a bridge above (as seen in the video at the top of the story). The area was shutdown entirely for part of the afternoon.

They also say the ramp from I-77 north onto I-90 has been closed as has I-77 at East 22nd.

Drivers should avoid the area.

This is a developing story and FOX 8 will continue to update as more is learned.

