Watch Live: Lake County law enforcement addresses policing improvements

PAINESVILLE, Ohio (WJW) — The Lake County Board of Commissioners is holding a press conference today from its offices in Painesville at 1 p.m., discussing plans to improve policing in the county.

Community leaders and various police chiefs are set to be on hand, along with commissioners, to talk about new strategies to enhance police documentation. They also want to offer more training for officers.

“Community buy-in is an important component of this project,” the board said in a statement prior to the press conference.

