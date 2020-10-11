Lake County first responders host Trunk or Treat event at Captains’ Classic Park

LAKE COUNTY (WJW) — Kids were able to trick or treat at the same place that the Lake County Captains play baseball Saturday.

From 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Lake County first responders hosted a Trunk or Treat event at the Captains’ Classic Park. The event was free and open to all children.

Participants got to experience a DJ, a photo booth and a chance to meet area firefighters and police.

Masks were highly recommended for the event but not required, which meant some people did not wear masks during the event.

