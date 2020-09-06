Kids host fundraiser for fallen Cleveland officers

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Children are raising money for the families of two Cleveland police officers who recently died.

Courtesy of Cleveland Division of Police

Brothers Gideon and Josiah Trank, along with other family members, have set up a stand in front of the Trank home on Vandalia Avenue, serving food and beverages.

They’re raising funds for the families of Detective James Skernivitz, who was killed Thursday working undercover in Cleveland, and Officer Nick Sabo, who took his own life.

The kids plan to be at the stand until it starts getting dark today.

Cuyahoga County’s Suicide Prevention Crisis Hotline is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week at 216-623-6888.

